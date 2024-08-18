Town councillor is making treks to raise money for homeless cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Zoe Turner will be taking part in five day trek up Mount Toubkal in Morroco as part of a big team put forward by her employer, the Lloyds Banking Group, which is backing the charity Crisis.

Super fit Zoe, who completed the London Marathon for a diabetes charity, is also a mum of three, a town councillor in Shifnal. And she also does public relations work for the countryside charity the CPRE.

She has committed to organising a blitz of fundraising events in a bid to top her £4,000 fundraising target despite a late joiner to the fundraising cause. She will be in a team of 60 Lloyds Banking Group employees taking part with another 60 going on another date.

Zoe Turner pictured on a previous trek in Scotland

Zoe, 51, has seen examples of homelessness in the county and understands that the services of the charity She said: "Their services are needed now more and more.

"We went on training day to find out more about what they do. They look at the whole picture of homelessness and it is an all over service that tries to resolve issues by working with people."

Zoe's fundraising blitz includes organising a fashion show at Shifnal Village Hall on September 8, raffles, cake sales, and an autumn craft fair at the same venue on September 14.

The fashion show from 6.30pm to 10pm will be selling High Street brands with tickets selling for £6.50, with all ticket sales going to Crisis. Tickets can be bought via Eventbrite.

Zoe said the savings to be made are impressive, with prices 30 per cent to 50 per cent off the in-store price as standard and even greater reductions on selected items. Clothing is available from sizes 6 to 30 and cash, credit cards and debit cards are accepted.

A few days after that, on September 20, Zoe will be starting her trek in Morocco by climbing mount Toubkal.

"This tough but incredibly rewarding challenge combines the unforgettable scenery of the High Atlas Mountains with the splendour and colour of Marrakech," she said.

"The challenge will see me climbing and scrambling over the huge boulders and rocks of northern Africa’s tallest peak – Jebel Toubkal, standing at a whopping 4,167m.

" Although not technically climbing, the weather and terrain make this challenge extremely tough with altitude sickness a possibility.

Zoe is no stranger to strenuous fundraising. She trekked Scotland mental health in 2022 and completed the London Marathon 2025 for Diabetes UK.

She is also looking for sponsors to back her efforts and they can make contact via the JustGiving page or through her Instagram page @zoejturner