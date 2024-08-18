Newport charity supports Severn Hospice patients with £3k donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The gift from the Roddam Charity to Severn Hospice follows decades of support and will be used for patients staying at the hospice’s Telford site.

Susie Foster, trusts and foundations fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “The Roddam Charity has been a loyal supporter of our hospice and patients since the 1990s.

“This year, we have to find an extra £1 million as our running costs have risen sharply, so this gift couldn’t come at a better time.

“Their generosity contributes to the specialist care we provide, which is so important for the local patients we care for and their families.”

Photo: Paul Quinn

The Roddam Charity supports residents of Newport, Shropshire, who are sick, disabled, or have health-related welfare needs.

It awards grants to individuals for recovery assistance or respite care, and to charities that support Newport residents.

Linda Palmer-Pitchford, secretary of The Roddam Charity, said: “We are extremely proud to have supported Severn Hospice over many years, as they continue to offer specialist palliative care and emotional and practical support to patients and their families. We also support other charities that aid local people in need.”

Susie added: “We are so grateful for The Roddam Charity’s contributions. Their support means we can be there for local families facing heartbreak. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure we can help as many people as possible.”