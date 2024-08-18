Cheers! Volunteers raise a glass after 20,000 pints are sunk to help restore canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Monty`s Brewery, based in Montgomery, Powys, launched their Navigation Pale Ale in April 2023.

The 4.0 per cent beer was introduced with some money from each pint being donated to support the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

Pamela and Russ Honeyman from Monty’s Brewery with Les Green (centre) from Shropshire Union Canal Society

The ale was promoted by Shropshire Union Canal Society volunteers visiting pubs and explaining the idea to publicans.

Now the brewery has revealed that they have sold more than 20,000 pints of the beer since the initiative was launched.

It said anticipated yearly donations from the beer sales are from £1,200 to £1,500.

This sum will be used in applications to grant-giving bodies for what is called matched funding — Societies applying for grants are expected to raise a given amount themselves, normally 10 per cent.

Russ Honeyman, Commercial Director of Monty`s Brewery said: “Working with enthusiastic volunteers enhances our business; they promote the beer and give us regular communication on how the money is spent. Watching the progress made on the canal and being part of a great project is a real boost to our business.”

Dave Carter, Chairman of Shropshire Union Canal Society added: “Working with local companies is a win–win situation; we both raise funds whilst helping economic growth. The volunteers love the beer as an extra bonus.”