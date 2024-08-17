Charity set to return to Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Festival fever has hit two Hope House children’s hospice charity shops as they look forward to running a pop-up retail stall at the folk festival at the DMOS People West Mid Showground, this August bank holiday weekend, from August 23 to 26.

Staff and volunteers at Hope House’s Oteley Road and Lancaster Retail Park shops, have been collecting pre-loved festival fashion and accessories ahead of the popular festival which is expecting around 7,000 visitors a day.

As the festival’s official charity partner, Hope House receives a donation from each adult weekend ticket sold as well as from donations for battery charging for mobile phones and for a chair creche, where revellers can safely leave their camping chairs overnight.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival attracts thousands of visitors.

An annual bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon also creates an important fundraising boost.