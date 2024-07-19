Wellington launches ‘Saturdays in the Square’ programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The events are being organised by Wellington Town Council in collaboration with a number of other organisations.

“They will provide an additional reason to come into Wellington and enjoy the entertainment, as well as visit one of our many great eating establishments and take advantage of the independent shopping experience,” said Adrienne Taylor, of Wellington Town Council.

Wellington’s first ever Green Festival, showcasing local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of a sustainable and safe world, will kick off the programme on July 27.

Then, on August 3, the Wellington (Telford) Brass Band will be playing from 11am until 1pm.

Next up, on August 10, Wellington Orbit will host ‘Orbit Rocks: Music from the Movies’ which features a full day of music and film-themed entertainment from 10am to 4pm.

Also hosted by the Wellington Orbit, on August 15, from 11am to 1pm sees a High Street Celebration – part funded by Telford and Wrekin Council - including performances and activities such as The Boardroom Gaming Café hosting a Victorian show and outdoor games in the square.

Car and film enthusiasts are invited to ‘Wheels & Reels’ on August 24 from 10am to 4pm when there will be vehicle displays and the programme concludes on August 31 with ‘Sounds in the Square’ which will showcase music from The Telfordaires and singer Alan Jenkins from 11am to 1pm.

“All six Saturdays will be a really fantastic addition to the town this year and we are expecting the programme to be a great success,” Adrienne added.