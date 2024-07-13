7 adorable dogs looking for their forever homes in Shropshire this week

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury current has dozens of adorable pups listed as waiting for their forever home.

This week, we've chosen seven of their good boys and girls to feature while they're on their quest to find a paw-fect place to live.

For more information on all the dogs listed here, and the others currently up for adoption at the centre, visit the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury website.

Poppy

Poppy. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Age: 14

This adorable OAP (Old Aged Pooch) arrived at the centre through no fault of her own and is now looking for an adult only family to live out her golden years with.

Staff say: "Poppy enjoys her walks where she can explore and find new sniffs, and she loves chicken which is her favourite treat! We often find Pops sunbathing in her bed or having some gentle fuss from the canine carers as she does like company however she does need to have her own space sometimes."

Charlie

Charlie. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: New Zealand Huntaway Cross

Age: 3

Described as a "complex character" this active and playful pooch is a bit of a project-pup, and needs a family willing to put in the work.

Staff say: "To keep this lively boy entertained, toys are his go to source of joy. Whether it’s a game of fetch or a good chew session, Charlie is always up for some playful fun. This can eclipse his socialization with other dogs because although he can mix with other dogs, he would rather chase a football!

"Food is the best thing ever according to Charlie, making training sessions even more rewarding. Charlie is very clever, he loves learning new things and we’ve seen that small positive sessions boost his confidence hugely. Once Charlie feels comfortable with people, he has a very affectionate side and likes to rest his chin on your lap for gentle fusses."

Bandit

Bandit. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: Terrier Cross

Age: 11

"Spirited senior" Bandit is looking for a forever home full of energy - as he's clearly not ready for retirement. He'll need to be the only pet, and isn't keen on being left on his own for long periods of time.

Staff say: "Bandit loves car rides, particularly if the journey is taking him to the beach! He loves walking and playing chase and, if this involves a ball he is in his element!

"Food is very important to Bandit and he responds well to being rewarded with treats. His playful spirit and love for life are contagious, making every day an adventure with him. With understanding, and plenty of affection, Bandit will make a loyal and lively companion, ready to bring joy and excitement to your life."

Winston

Winston. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: Lurcher

Age: 10 months

A young dog with "a heart as big as his playful spirit", Winston would make a perfect companion for other tolerant dogs, and loves to play and explore. He's looking for a family who are at home most of the time.

Staff say: "Winston is a goofy, friendly boy with plenty of energy! With his long legs, he loves zoomies, playing chase and tennis balls! After lots of play, he loves to cuddle up with his human friends. As Winston is still only a puppy, he is eager to learn and master some new fun tricks and also life skills and manners that will help him in the future."

Harry

Harry. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: Labrador Cross

Age: 4

Described as sweet and affectionate, Harry is looking for someone willing to do plenty of training to ensure this gorgeous boy can become the perfect family pet.

Staff say: "He enjoys riding in the car to go for countryside adventures in quiet areas away from off-lead dogs and built-up areas. Harry does enjoy spending time with known doggy friends, he can be quite boisterous in play and, pending successful mixes at the centre, could live with another calm dog that is understanding of his play style.

"In addition, Harry can be unsure meeting new people and he would like to work on this in his new home, at his pace while out on walks. As such, Harry will need to wear a muzzle and be kept on lead in public spaces.

"This bouncy lad can sometimes be strong on lead, so will need owners that are dedicated to his training and socialisation needs. Above all, Harry would love a secure garden (6ft fencing) for off-lead play and zoomies! He is mastering the game of tug and would love a new tugging partner."

Maui

Maui. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: Terrier Cross

Age: 2 to 5

After swapping the sunny streets of Malta to the rainy days of Shropshire, Maui is looking for a peaceful home where he can spend some time settling down. He'll need an adult only home with no other pets.

Staff say: "Despite his adventurous past, he would benefit from a peaceful home where he can settle down and bond with his new family. He absolutely loves blankets so much so it’s hard to spot him in his kennel most evenings as he’s burrowed under three or four duvets.

"Maui absolutely loves his toys, he likes to bring them out on his walks and give them a tour of the centre. He also loves treats, he is extremely foodie and won’t turn his nose up to anything. Maui walks lovely on the lead and he’s quite happy to be left for up to five hours."

Buck

Buck. Photo: Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 5

Behind his shyness, Buck is a loyal and loving dog, who needs a calm environment with no other pets.

Staff say: "Buck adores having company and will be your shadow once he trusts you. He's happiest when he's spending quality time with his humans. Buck has a playful side and loves his toys.

"Whether it's a game of fetch or a squeaky toy to chew on, he'll enjoy playtime with you or happily take himself off and play by himself.

"Buck knows our timetable by heart and you’ll find him waiting patiently for his breakfast, lunch and dinner! He loves food so much and it’s a wonderful tool to use to engage him with training and building a special bond."