Teams preparing for return of fundraising dragon boat festival

Severn Hospice is marking its 35th anniversary this year and is hoping the milestone will inspire teams taking part in its Dragon Boat Festival to raise even more sponsorship.

Held on the river between Shrewsbury School boat club and Pengwern Boat Club on the weekend of July 20 and 21, the event is itself celebrating a special anniversary as it is over 20 years since the first one.

More than 50 teams, comprising work colleagues, friends, family, groups and organisations will be competing for the title of Dragon Boat Champions 2024.

Since the event was first held, hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the charity, which has hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury, and provides care for thousands of people in their own homes who are living with incurable illness.

Lizzy Ellis, Severn Hospice’s event fundraiser, said: “Everyone loves dragons.