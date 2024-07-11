Police say road set to re-open after three-car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A483 was shut earlier this afternoon following an incident, which police have now confirmed involved three cars.

The route, which is one of the major roads between Mid Wales and Shropshire, was closed for recovery of the vehicles involved.

In an update police said that no injuries had been reported.

A spokesman for the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A483 between Welshpool and Llanymynech at around 1.35pm on July 11.

"No injuries were reported. The road was closed for recovery and is expected to reopen shortly."