Fire crews tackle blaze involve 3.5 tonne lorry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on Foldgate Lane in Ludlow, at around 1.20pm.

Two crews attended the scene, one from Ludlow and another from Craven Arms.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved "one 3.5 tonne curtain sided light goods vehicle alight".

Crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to deal with the fire.