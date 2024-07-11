Fears as Telford firm looks to appoint administrators
Fears have been raised at a Telford-based packaging business after a notice of intention was filed to appoint administrators.
Sirane Group is currently being advised by Squire Patton Boggs' lead partner Russell Hill and Interpath as it looks to bring in new investment to secure the company.
A spokesperson for Sirane Group, which employs more than 300 people, said: “Over recent weeks, we have been working with our advisors and stakeholders to bring additional investment into the business which will put in place a stable financial platform upon which the business can move forward.