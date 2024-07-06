Dogs Trust: 13 beautiful dogs looking for their forever homes in Shropshire this week

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury current has dozens of adorable pups listed as waiting for their forever home.

This week, we've chosen 13 of their good boys and girls to feature while they're on their quest to find a paw-fect place to live.

For more information on all the dogs listed here, and the others currently up for adoption at the centre, visit the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury website.

Autumn and Seren

Autumn & Seren. Photo: Dogs Trust

Breed: Cocker Spaniels

Age: 7 and 6

These best friends are looking for a forever home together, and are describes as "incredibly friendly and affectionate" once they warm up to new people.

They're happy around other dogs, but have never been around cats and are comfortable being left in the day.

Thor

Thor. Photo: Dogs Trust

Breed: Siberian Husky Cross

Age: 8+

This "fluffy adventurer" Thor is looking for an adult only home without any pets as he isn’t fond of other dogs, but has been described by the team as a "social butterfly" who loves being around people.

Because of his love for his humans, Thor would like his new owners to be at home more often than not.

Gunner

Gunner. Photo: Dogs Trust

Breed: Mastiff Cross

Age: 8+

The Dogs Trust team say they "cannot understand" why "lap dog at heart" Gunner is still at the centre, as this friendly pooch has been described as "a dream" to look after.

He's extremely friendly, but dislikes other dogs so will need to be the only pet in the home, which would be best suited with adults and older children.