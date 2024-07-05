Telford College team and 'super unsung hero' recognised at national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The college’s Willow Tree Centre, which provides a safe and stimulating environment at the Wellington campus has received a certificate of excellence in the Pearson National Teaching Awards – known as the ‘Oscars’ of the education sector.

Receptionist Emma McCartney, who has worked at the Willow Tree Centre for the past four years, has also received a certificate for going above and beyond in her work.

The Pearson awards are run by The Teaching Awards Trust to celebrate the impact of educators across the UK and raise the profile of the work that takes place both inside and outside the sector.

Willow Tree Centre manager Kimberley Gunter, who nominated Emma for the unsung hero award, said: “I am immensely proud of her work. She consistently places others before herself, and is undeniably a super unsung hero.

Emma with her certificate

“Emma consistently surpasses the expectations of her current role, exhibiting an unwavering commitment to ensuring the comprehensive support of both staff and students.

“Every morning, with infectious enthusiasm, she warmly welcomes students, parents, and carers onto the site. Her dedication extends to assisting parents and carers with bursary applications, enrolment documents, bus pass applications, and grant forms, reflecting the college's vision, mission, aims, and values with professionalism.”

She added: “In addition to her standard tasks, Emma takes on the responsibility of preparing digital newsletters that provide parents and carers with a valuable snapshot of their young person's activities.

“Her communication skills prove invaluable as she takes extra time to support parents, understanding their concerns and offering reassurance by addressing all their questions.”