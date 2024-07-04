Major road to remain closed until 'at least tomorrow' as burst pipe causes trouble for water company

A section of the A483 between Welshpool and Newtown has been closed by water company Hafren Dyfrdwy after a pipe burst on Thursday morning.

The section of road between the Nags Head, Garthmyl and the junction for Montgomery in Abermule has been closed throughout the day, and a full diversion put in place.

Now, the water company is warning that the road will likely remain closed until Friday at the earliest.

A spokesperson for Hafren Dyfrdwy said: "The teams are digging down to get to the pipe, but as the pipe is encased in concrete, it's taking a little longer for us to get to. As soon as our teams get to the pipe that's burst, we have the new pipe on site with all the relevant fittings to go straight in.

"The burst has caused quite a bit of damage to the road and we need to do a lot of digging, so we expect it to be closed at least until tomorrow."

A483 closed at Garthmyl, between Welshpool and Newtown. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Louise Moir, Hafren Dyfrdwy Customer Lead aid: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by a burst water pipe on the A483, that our teams are on site working hard to fix.

“To do this safely, and to keep the local community and our teams safe, a section of the road is currently closed between the Nags Head, Garthmyl and the junction for Montgomery in Abermule, with a full diversion in place and we’d urge anyone travelling in the area to plan ahead and be prepared to follow the signed diversion in place to help keep traffic flowing as freely as possible.

“We know this a busy, well used road, so we’d encourage motorists to plan their journey ahead if they need to use the route. It will be our absolute priority to make sure the pipe is fixed, and the road back open as quickly as we can.”