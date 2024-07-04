Burst water pipe closes major road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The section of the main road between Welshpool and Newtown has been closed by water company Hafren Dyfrdwy after the incident on the A483.

The closure is from the Nags Head at Garthmyl, to the Abermule junction for Montgomery.

There were further issues this morning with a reported crash causing long tailbacks on the diversion route.

A statement from Hafren Dyfrdwy said they were looking to re-open the road as soon as possible.

A spokesman siad: "We are still working hard on site to fix the burst water pipe.

The road has been closed for repairs to the water main.

"To do this safely, and to keep the local community and our teams safe, a section of the road is currently closed between the Nags Head, Garthmyl and the junction for Montgomery in Abermule, with a full diversion in place.

"We are really sorry for the disruption this is causing, we know this a busy, well used road, so we’d encourage motorists to plan their journey ahead if they need to use the route.

"Again, we’re sorry for the impact this is having, it will be our absolute priority to make sure the pipe is fixed, and the road back open as quickly as we can."