Your chance to see classic cars, buses and motorcycles this weekend in Telford

Visitors are being welcomed to view classic cars, lorries, buses, motorcycles, and traction engines at the railway's base in Horsehay.

Doors open from 10.30am on Sunday (June 23) and train rides will be available throughout the day.

The steam railway has advised visitors to park at the Horsehay Industrial Estate car park as no parking will be available at any of the railway's stations. The car park is less than a five minute walk from the Horsehay base.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and £7 for children, or you can purchase a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £32.

Trains will depart from Spring Village Station at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Telford Steam Railway's tearoom, miniature railway, waffle shack, model railway, gift shop, and second-hand book store will also be open.

On Sunday, June 30 the railway is inviting visitors for some 'crafting fun' as they are joined by members of Telford's Creation Station.

The 'craft coach' will be parked on the platform at Spring Village station, and children of all ages can take part in the different crafting opportunities.

The event takes place open 11am until 3.30pm, and is free to all fare paying customers.

Further information can be found at: https://www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk/