Revealed – multi-million pound fee for section of former power station

Earlier this year Taylor Wimpey unveiled its plans to build 202 homes on part of the former Ironbridge Power Station.

The overall site is set to be redeveloped as what will effectively be a new community called 'Benthall Grange' – with outline planning permission already approved for around 1,000 homes.

The land, which covers 350 acres, was bought by Howarth in 2018 for an undisclosed price.

Last year Harworth sold the first nine-acre parcel of land on the site to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia.