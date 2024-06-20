List of wishes drawn up as park friends group's new chair gets started

Adrian Smith has been appointed chairman of the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) – a group which has been helping to look after and improve the award-winning park for over 20 years.

Adrian, from Stirchley, is hoping to get children and the community involved in the park more – and has big plans for events and charity fundraising during his time at the helm.

The 66-year-old father of one and grandfather of two said: “I am so excited to take on this role and have lots of ideas and enthusiasm to really take this group up to the next level.

“The previous Chairman, Chris Pettman, held this role for 18 years and did a brilliant job, he’s a tough act to follow and I’ve learnt a lot from him.

“I enjoy organising things, but I had no intention of becoming chairman, now I am, I’ve got this vision of taking it to the next step.”

Adrian, who used to be chairman of the Friends of Dawley CofE Primary School and helped organise it’s popular fun day after he moved to Telford from Stourbridge in 1983, has been a member of the FOTTP for one year.