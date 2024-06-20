'I hope you don't think I'm interfering': TV professor endorses Shropshire General Election candidate

Dame Mary, who was born in Much Wenlock and her mum Joyce was head of Dothill Junior School, recorded a video message giving her backing to Roh Yakobi who is standing in the The Wrekin parliamentary seat.

Classicist Dame Mary, who presents popular programmes about the lives of the Romans, says she has a "soft spot for The Wrekin". She knows Roh Yakobi and says he is a 'great guy'.

Dame Mary, who attended Shrewsbury High School and recently also gave a talk at the Shrewsbury headquarters of Tanners wine merchants, hoped that voters did not think she was 'interfering'.