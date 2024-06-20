Enquiries ongoing after car crashes into house, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place on Dawley Road in Telford at around 6.45pm yesterday.

Images posted on social media show the black Ford vehicle leaving a trail of debris across the garden leading to the property, with tyre marks gouged into the grass, bricks strewn along with path, and pieces of the broken car littering the area.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a two vehicle collision near to Dawley Road, Telford at around 6.45pm last night, in which one vehicle collided with the side of a house.

"No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made."

The spokesman added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.