Telford thief who stole 14 blocks of cheese ordered to go to rehab
A thief who stole steak, apple juice and 14 blocks of cheese has been handed a suspended prison term.
Sarah Perry, aged 37, targeted a Morrisons supermarket in Telford where she stole 14 blocks of Cathedral City cheese and a carton of apple juice worth a total of £45 on March 7 this year.
That came after she lifted a box of steak, a bottle of juice and four packets of chicken from Co-op in Oakengates, Telford on December 12 last year.