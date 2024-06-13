Shropshire Star
Telford thief who stole 14 blocks of cheese ordered to go to rehab

A thief who stole steak, apple juice and 14 blocks of cheese has been handed a suspended prison term.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Sarah Perry, aged 37, targeted a Morrisons supermarket in Telford where she stole 14 blocks of Cathedral City cheese and a carton of apple juice worth a total of £45 on March 7 this year.

That came after she lifted a box of steak, a bottle of juice and four packets of chicken from Co-op in Oakengates, Telford on December 12 last year.

