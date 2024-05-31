Perfect pub received accolade from yodelling star

In his long career the singing star graced such venues as The Grand at Wolverhampton, the Dudley Hippodrome... and the Nags Head at Pontesbury.

To mark his passing at the age of 86, let's serve up one or two photographic reminders from our archive.

British-born, Frank's family went to Australia when he was a youngster and he cut his performing teeth there before coming back to England on the inaugural Comet airliner flight from Sydney to London. He struck gold with his smash hit "I Remember You," which was the first single to sell a million copies in Britain, and he was the first artist in Britain to have three Number One singles in a row.

He is especially remembered for incorporating yodelling in some of his songs. Allegedly he had learnt how to yodel while milking a particularly troublesome cow on the family's farm in Australia.

As well as his recording success, he embraced live shows, including the great British tradition of pantomime, and there will be Wolverhampton folk who remember him starring in Dick Whittington at The Grand in January 1970 where he topped the bill, alongside other performers such as Ken Roberts, Lucille Gaye, Verne Richins, Terry Doogan, Paul & Peta Page Puppets, and Syd & Eddie – who will have been Syd Little and Eddie Large, who were yet to get their big break on "Opportunity Knocks."

It was while in panto at The Grand that Frank was roped in to award the accolade of Shropshire's Perfect Pub to the Nags Head at Pontesbury. He screwed a plaque onto the pub after it had won a Shropshire Star-sponsored competition to find the perfect pub of 1969.

Frank Ifield attaches the plaque to "Shropshire's perfect pub," the Nags Head at Pontesbury, run by licensee Henry Mitchell and his wife Betty, in January 1970.

Hundreds of people from across the county turned up to see the music and television personality, but 11-year-old Caroline Jones turned into the arms of her father and burst into tears after her pop idol passed her without signing her autograph book.

However there was a heartwarming sequel. As Frank climbed into a waiting car he promised to sign the autograph books if they were sent to his dressing room at The Grand. The Shropshire Star delivered about 30 books, and they were duly signed by Frank.

The award-winning pub was to give Frank its own accolade, as a few days later the then Miss Shropshire, Belinda Banks, of Shrewsbury, went to his dressing room at The Grand and presented him with an engraved tankard to mark his visit to the Nags Head.