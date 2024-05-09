Shropshire recruitment agency extends tennis sponsorship

DMOS People will be part of the ITF World Tennis Tour event once again ahead of its return to The Shrewsbury Club between October 13-20.

The company’s backing means more spectators, around 650, will be able to enjoy world-class tennis from court-side seats in the DMOS People Arena, the Sundorne Road venue’s main show court.

Tickets for the newly-titled Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tournament, which attracts leading British and international players, will go on sale on June 1.

DMOS People’s support for the biggest women’s tennis event to be played in the UK this year, outside of the grass court season, does not end there.