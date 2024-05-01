Telford's Putt Putt Social offering competitive evening – with £250 prize up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Putt Putt Social, which opened in Telford Shopping Centre last spring, is described as an "immersive Asian-inspired indoor crazy golf, drink and dining destination".

On May 17 it is inviting keen crazy golfers to get together in teams of four to take part in a golf tournament at the venue.

The competition will based around the attraction's three nine-hole crazy golf courses inspired by the cherry blossoms of Japan, crouching tigers of the Far East and the dragon symbols of Asia.

The evening will start at 6pm and there are a multitude of prizes up for grabs for teams including hole-in-one prizes donated by local businesses and a cash prize of £250.

Teams taking part will also be able to enjoy two-for-one cocktails all night from the extensive range including Bubble Tea specials and large sharing drinks.

Golfers can also enjoy some food from the menu of dishes available from You Me Sushi, which includes an array of sushi rolls, nigiri, katsu and dumplings.

Richard Beese, co-founder of We Do Play, which owns Putt Putt Social, said: "This is the first time we have hosted a golfing tournament at Putt Putt Social in Telford, and the interest has been really overwhelming. A night of competition, an array of prizes up for grabs including the chance to win £250 and two for one cocktails for the teams competing all night – what's not to love about this fantastic evening?

"We love hosting events at Putt Putt Social, our popular K-Pop nights and Saturday night DJ evenings have been really popular, and we will look at hosting more tournaments and events throughout the summer, so watch this space."

Until last month, Putt Putt Social was known as Putt Putt Noodle, but the rebrand is part of the attraction's strategy to tailor its entertainment offering to target the young adult market.

Place cost £20 for a team of four and the competition starts at 6pm. Teams can reserve spots by visiting https://www.puttputtsocial.co.uk/telford/