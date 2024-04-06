Political column – April 6

All revealed by the SNP's new hate crime law. You can even make your complaint online. You can even, although you definitely shouldn't, make your complaint in the name of the Scottish justice minister without her knowledge.

In the first two days there were over 4,000 hate crime complaints. Police are said to be fielding them at an average of 60 an hour. We're going to need a bigger Scottish police force.

The person most complained about is not JK Rowling, who can't seem to get herself arrested for love nor money, but Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister. He was cited for a speech a few years ago in which he talked about the dominance of white people in taking senior positions.

As that was before the legislation, and was looked at at the time anyway and it was found there was no crime, police are not wasting their time investigating, and nor should they, as if these things cannot be discussed then freedom of speech is down the pan and important debates can no longer be had.

But the way things have gone so far is a warning that this legislation risks being the plaything of the vexatious, the mischievous, and those seeking to score against ideological opponents.

In all probability a large number of the complaints are from people grinding axes and trying to make na na na-na-na points. In modern parlance, they are weaponising the new law for their own ends. Their hoped-for reward is to put a stain on those against whom they are making their complaints.

Hate crime complaints will, in some cases, themselves be an act of hate, motivated by intense dislike of a particular person in public life.

In Shane, the classic Western, the mysterious gunslinger tells Marian: "A gun is a tool, Marian, no better or no worse than any other tool – an axe, a shovel or anything. A gun is as good or as bad as the man using it."

This Scottish move to intensify the policing of what people can legitimately say and think is underpinned by the idea that there are some bad people who say and think bad things for which they must be held to account, and some good people.

Naturally it is the good people who will be the judges of what people should be able to say and think. But who are the people who are the repositories of the good in this context?

The people the good people think are the bad people may think it is they themselves who are the good people and what they say is entirely reasonable.

Both Humza Yousaf and JK Rowling, on different sides of the fence, think they are the good people, the voices of reason. And yet both have been the subject of a deluge of accusations.

If people like them can find themselves in the crosshairs of this Scottish law, how can anyone be safe?

..............

On the subject of crime, one of my many theories is that at some point in the future they will look back on these barbarous times and issue a blanket pardon to all those convicted on the basis of human testimony.

It will be judged to be so unreliable that all evidence based on memory will be ruled inadmissible. Science will show that the human brain does not accurately record observed events, but creates a plausible storyline which becomes fixed and unshiftable.

Familiarity doesn't seem to help, as I discovered when, for no particular reason, I was musing the other day on whether the carpet in my dining room and living room was one single carpet, or two separate pieces of the same carpet joined together.

Having pondered on the matter I came to the conclusion that, as I have walked between the two rooms countless times, if there was a join I would have noticed it. No join then.

However, when I checked, there was a join – one of those metal strips.

There was the time I solemnly assured my sister I had never been to Symonds Yat. Then she produced a photograph of me there.

"It's a fake," I said.