Exciting Easter events in Shropshire for all the family to enjoy over the holidays

School holidays are a daunting prospect for many parents, and with children hyped up on chocolate eggs it can be difficult to know what to do with them.

Well we've complied events from around Shropshire, including free mini-golf, steam trains, tobogganing - and of course, Easter Eggs hunts - to suit every budget.

Don't forget many activities require booking ahead, so don't forget to check out their websites for more information.

Free golf at The Darwin shopping centre, Shrewsbury

Golf fans of all ages will be able to take part in a free nine-hole mini-golf event at The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury.

Located in The Collective, on the lower level of the centre on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, 30 from 11am to 4pm.

For every completed scorecard returned to the hosts, there’s a chance to win £50 to spend at The Entertainer over the Easter break.

Booking is not required.

RAF Museum Midlands, Cosford

Visit the planetarium at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Prepare for an out of this world Easter break at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands. The Space, Race and Fly event will deliver a fortnight of interactive shows and STEM activities, taking families on an explorative journey into the skies!

Dive into the vastness of the universe in a planetarium experience, take one giant leap into the Apollo 11 Space Academy, be ‘wowed’ in the spectacular Science Show, and look deep into the night sky during stargazing evenings.

From March 23 to April 7, the museum will explore space and flight with a programme of activities rotated throughout the Easter break. Visit rafmuseum.org/midlands to see what’s on each day.

Museum entry is FREE. Admission charges apply for the Science Show, Apollo 11 Academy, Planetarium, Stargazing Evenings and Space Crafts. Secure your tickets online and get ready to blast off into an unforgettable Easter adventure.

The Great Eggscape at Shrewsbury Prison

Join The Great Eggscape, where children receive an Easter Activity Booklet upon entry, leading them on an egg hunt through various locations in the prison to find giant eggs, each holding a puzzle piece.

Solve them all to win a chocolatey prize. Meet the Easter Bunny for photos and chocolate treats, and explore our Escape Rooms where hidden chocolates await as you solve your way to freedom.

Running from March 23 to April 14. Booking available at: shrewsburyprison.com

Inflata Nation, Telford

Over the holidays an Easter egg hunt challenges bouncers to find sweet treats and toy bunnies hidden amidst the giant inflatables.

Meanwhile, customers will also be challenged to perform their best bunny hop impression, with a chance to win a free family pass to any site.

A fifteen percent discount can be obtained by booking online using the code EASTERTELF. For more information, visit inflatanation.com

Kids4£1 activities across Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council are hosting a range of activities across the holidays to entertain children for just £1.

Events include Fun & Floats at Telford & Wrekin's leisure centres, tobogganing at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre and tennis sessions at Telford Tennis Centre.

Booking and more information available at: telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/kidsforaquid

Visit Bluey on the Severn Valley Railway

Wackadoo! Take an exciting heritage train ride out into the countryside to see Bluey, who will be appearing at regular intervals throughout the day at The Engine House Visitor Centre, Highley, on March 23 and 24.

Pre-book a train ticket and travel from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth. On arrival at Highley, for The Engine House, you can see Bluey at your pre-booked visit time, before exploring the interactive exhibits and the outdoor play area. There will also be magic shows throughout the day and mini golf for all the family to enjoy - all included in the ticket price.

On the weekend of March 23 and 24, Bridgnorth station is also hosting a free mini gala - packed with fascinating railway and steam-themed attractions, including a display of full-size and miniature traction engines.

Bookings can be made online at: svr.co.uk

Park Hall Countryside Experience, Oswestry

From March 23 until April 7 there will be the ‘Great Alice in Wonderland Egg Hunt’ plus egg hunt trails around the farm for extra treats. Visitors can meet Alice and the White Rabbit in the Alice in Wonderland Barn and watch as the farm team dress up for the hilarious Bunny Run.

Admission to the Easter event includes access to the whole farm attraction, including indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, barrel train rides, role-play village, meeting the animals, and exploring the trenches, planet room, music room and science area.

There is an additional £1 charge per child for the Great Alice in Wonderland Egg Hunt, where children will win a chocolate treat.

Tickets are cheaper in advance at parkhallfarm.co.uk