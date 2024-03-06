Wenlock Edge legend helps inspire new book

“Barley's Biscuit – Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge” will be the seventh children's book by Roy Bradshaw, from Madeley, a former secondary school and primary school teacher.

Author Roy Bradshaw of Madeley.

Roy's initial inspiration for the characters and setting was the old tale of a robber called Ippikin, who would hide his ill-gotten gains in and around Wenlock Edge.

“I like old Shropshire myths and legends and shortly after I’d read about Ippikin, I heard a story on the local news about sightings of red kites over Wenlock Edge. A plot morphed in my mind combining the two stories within which I could incorporate a modern day twist,” he said.

“This sounds like a job for Barley, him being an exceptionally clever dog, his nephew Basil, and one of their friends called Dexter – a St Bernard whose strength they would need.

“A modern day thief is up to no good somewhere on Wenlock Edge, so Barley has to think up a plan and get his companions to help in an attempt to stop him."

The book is the fourth in Roy's "Barley's Biscuit" series and Saturday's launch will comprise a meet and greet with children's refreshments from 11am to noon, then a reading by Roy until 12.30pm, followed by a book signing up to 1pm.

It is illustrated by Lisa Williams, published through Media & You, and is intended to appeal to readers aged between five and eight.

Roy says he is available for workshops, including model-making, using any of his books and would be happy to hear from schools, libraries or others interested – he can be contacted at roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com or on 07874 706780.

"Barley’s Biscuit – Ghostly Whispers on Wenlock Edge" can be ordered through Roy’s website https://www.roybradshaw.co.uk and is also available through some outlets local to Madeley, and is also being sold through Amazon.