House of schoolgirl memories features in new book

"Oakhurst – The Story of a Country House" was commissioned by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley, who lived there as a boarder while attending Oswestry Girls’ High School – Oakhurst served as a boarding hostel, or hall of residence, for the school from 1948.

Oakhurst, The Story of a Country House.

Dame Stephanie contacted John in March 2022, inviting him to carry out research into the history of Oakhurst, and the booklet is the result.

He said: "It has been a privilege to work on this project, and the varied history of the house since its construction in 1854 has been fascinating, providing me with a number of different avenues to explore.”

John was born and brought up in Oswestry and, although he hasn't lived there since the late 1970s, has written many books about aspects of the town's history, the latest being his ninth title. These days he lives in Shrewsbury, having moved there from the West Midlands two years ago.

Historian and author John Pryce-Jones.

The 48-page booklet includes the story of the Venables family, who had Oakhurst built in 1853/54, and life at their new house from that time through to the Second World War.

John also describes the house which preceded Oakhurst – known as Mount Sion – built in 1774.

A chapter focusses on Oakhurst’s role in the Second World War, when it was leased by Coventry Climax Engines Ltd which relocated much of its operations from Coventry to Oswestry, with factories in Oswald Road, the Cross Market and in Victoria Road. Oakhurst was used for offices, and for the company’s board meetings.

Illustrations, in both colour and black and white, have been provided by sources including Shropshire Archives, Oswestry Library, and the National Library of Wales.

Published by Llanforda Press, the booklet costs £4.95. Proceeds from the sale of the booklet will be donated to the Mayor of Oswestry’s annual charity.

John added: "Oakhurst is still standing, and lived in. The present owners moved in in 2019 and have undertaken a programme of renovations to return the principal rooms of the house back to residential use.

"The house and its new owners featured in a number of episodes of the Channel 4 series 'Renovation Nation' which I believe is still available via the All 4 catch up service."

Dame Stephanie, a Companion of Honour, arrived in Britain as a five-year-old Jewish Kindertransport refugee. After initially staying in Sutton Coldfield, she moved to Oswestry and has credited the town, and particularly Oswestry Girls' High School where she was a pupil, with giving her the years of calm and stability that she needed.

She has made nostalgic returns to the area, including in 2021, when she was in Oswestry to unveil a blue plaque put up in her honour.

Dame Stephanie Shirley took a nostalgic look at Oakhurst in 2015 when she came to speak at a literary festival.

Her love of Oswestry has been so great that she even called her cat Oswald.

After its years as a school boarding house, Oakhurst was sold by Shropshire County Council in 1986.