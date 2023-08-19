Lloyds Mansion in Shrewsbury: A not-so-positive story for those who think the Crooked House might one day be revived

The Crooked House was demolished less then 48 hours after it caught fire

But it wouldn't, couldn't, ever be the same.

The loss of the Crooked House pub is sad, shocking, and as it is being treated as arson, criminal.

There has been an impressive outpouring of grief and support for a much-loved piece of local heritage, with talk of rebuilding it in all its quirky wonkiness.

Inevitably there would be architectural, engineering, and practical challenges. The Crooked House wasn't born wonky, it had wonkiness thrust upon it. So rebuilding it as a wonky pub would be artificial, a modern re-creation using modern techniques to mimic the generations of subsidence which had given an originally perpendicular building its famous tilt.

There are plenty of examples of distinctive and prized old buildings being rebuilt, and not just for museums like the Ironbridge Gorge Museum and the Black Country Living Museum.

Generally they are lovingly first dismantled brick by numbered brick, in contrast to the chaotic pile of charred rubble which has been left by the Crooked House demolition.

The Buttery, a 17th century black and white timbered building which stood in the centre of Shifnal and was basically in the way, was taken down in March 1936 and was later re-erected at Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, where it remains today.

Then there are the less positive stories, like that of Lloyds Mansion on the corner of The Square and Princess Street in Shrewsbury, another black and white building which was dismantled in 1938 and handed over to Shropshire Horticultural Society with the idea that it would be re-erected in the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle.

It never happened and over time all the pieces disappeared.

There is a simple way to avoid such things happening. And that is not to knock things down in the first place, although unfortunately that bird has flown at the Crooked House.

Now I'm not pretending to be what you might call a pub person, and wasn't brought up that way – my mum was a vicar's daughter, after all. As a child they were mysterious and mystical forbidden places, where as I passed the frosted glass windows I could hear the hubbub and laughter inside, the haunt of working people.

When I finally did venture inside as a naughty schoolboy I discovered the beer looked and tasted like detergent (the real ale thing hadn't really got going).

I can think of at least three pubs I visited in my youth which have been knocked down and instead of the sites being redeveloped, they have remained untouched and look like overgrown bomb sites, for 10 years in two cases and 14 in the other. Ironically in approving the demolition of one of them, local councillors gave the reason that it was an "eyesore." That was because it was, sensibly, boarded up.

One of them was the Park Inn which, for reasons I cannot recall, I went into wearing moon boots and a regular said that I looked like a member of Abba. I didn't go in again.

Here's my idea. We are told there is a housing crisis. If the government can flush billions of pounds down the drain through catastrophic economic mistakes, it can afford billions to fund the conversion of the countless old but proud and sound buildings which stand empty in our cities, towns, villages and countryside.

There are of course some enlightened developers who already do this.