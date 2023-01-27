Festival-goers set to go wild at bigger and brighter Camp Bestival

Camp Bestival was held at Weston Park for the first time last year

Camp Bestival organiser Rob da Bank said the contest was being held by popular request from those who attended last year's festival, which was held for the first time at Weston Park on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Da Bank, the former Radio 1 DJ who organises the event with his wife Josie, said this year's event would also be partnered with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).

He also announced that Stourbridge indie rockers Pop Will Eat Itself will also be joining this year's line-up, alongside Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Scottish rockers Primal Scream and 80s synth-pop act The Human League.

Chart toppers East 17, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and former Spice Girl Melanie C will also be performing.

Cox judged a fancy-dress contest at the inaugural Camp Bestival Shropshire last year, but da Bank said it would be the first time a theme had been selected.

Rob da Bank Picture: Charlotte Emily Gray

"We didn't intend to have a theme, we thought last year people managed pretty well on their own," he said.

"But people kept asking us for it, and we came up with the wildlife idea in collaboration with the WWF.

"I think the kids will have a lot of fun with animals, but the adults might not necessarily come as a panda or a kangaroo, we hope they might go a bit left field. Wildlife could be human beings too."

Da Bank said ticket sales for this year's event, which will run from August 17 to 20, had so far been brisk, and he expected to sell about 20,000 – up by about 3,000 compared to last year.

The Weston Park festival is the sister event to the existing Camp Bestival, which has been held at Lulworth Castle in Dorset since 2008.

Cox said if last year's fancy dress contest was anything to go by, competition would be tough.

“Hello campers! I can’t believe it’s nearly time to be venturing out into the fields of Weston Park once more, I’m beyond excited," she said.

"You’d better start planning your outfits because if this year’s fancy dress Saturday is anything like last time, then it’s going to be tough competition. You’re a brilliantly inventive bunch and I can’t wait to clap eyes on all your wild creations.”

Da Bank said that this year's festival would be extended to make more use of the grounds around Weston Park, the ancestral home of the Earls of Bradford.

"This year we're expanding the site a bit, making use of the second lake, which is a beautiful, large lake, for our watersports," he said.

"This year people will be getting more."

He said this reflected the fact that people who went to last year's festival seemed to particularly enjoy the natural surroundings and outdoor activities, as well as the music and entertainment.

"I think Camp Bestival Shropshire has established itself as a real back-to-nature festival, using the beautiful location and woodland around Weston Park," he said.

"People loved seeing Fatboy Slim and all the big acts on stage, but I think the Weston Park crowd also loved the beautiful woods.

"They loved the fact that it isn't just a music festival, you can really escape from everything for a few days. I think that was really important for a lot of people after lockdown."

Rob da Bank, wife Josie and family. Picture: Charlotte Emily Gray

Da Bank said organising the festival was an all-year-round activity, and planning for this year's event began the moment last year's closed.

"I don't want to say organising the first Camp Bestival at Weston Park was easy, but it all went relatively smoothly last year," he said.

"It's always easier coming back for the second year. and building on what we have already done.

"I don't get apprehensive when the gates open, but I do feel excited, seeing it all come together after all the work that has gone into it."

Other acts added to the star-studded line-up include Irish singer-songwriter CMAT and Junior Andre, the 17-year-old son of singer Peter Andre and glamour model Katie Price.

DJ Yoda and former Prodigy member Leeroy Thornhill will also make an appearance.

Other acts include 30-piece drum collective Drum Machine, rave DJ Uncle Dugs, Austin Ventour, The Baghdaddies, What She Said, and Grrrl Groan.

Birmingham act Electric Swing Circus will also be bringing a modern take on 1920s swing, infused with electro beats.

Younger members may be interested in children's favourite Dick & Dom, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Junior Jungle and Mr Tumble.

Da Bank said one of the most rewarding thing was seeing the broad range of people enjoying themselves.

"You see people who have never slept in a tent before, who have never been to a festival before, and they're there with their children or grandchildren having a good time," he said.