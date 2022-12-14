Pub regulars bring good cheer to our toy appeal

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/12/2022 Red Lion at Market Drayton has had about 50 toys donated to toy appeal. Pic of manager Oli Young with some of the gifts. ...

Regulars at the Red Lion, in Market Drayton, have donated about 50 gifts for youngsters of all ages as the appeal enters its final straight.

Oli Young, licensee of the brewery taphouse, said he was delighted by the generosity of customers.

He said a Sunday walking and activity group, known as the Sunday Tickle club, deserved special mention.

"Clyde and all the ‘Sunday Tickle’ group very kindly donated a huge haul, with some gifts for teenagers, who are an age group often looked over," said Oli.

The Red Lion is one of four Joule's pubs which is collecting for the appeal, with the White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton also providing collection points.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Shropshire Star offices at Grosvenor House, opposite Aldi in Hollinswood Road, Telford, at Recycle IT4U at Halesfield, or at the CVS offices at Hazeldine House in Telford town centre, close to the former Debenhams building.

This year, we are supporting four excellent organisations which work with young people: the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, The Movement Centre which provides therapy for youngsters with mobility problems, and Telford Young Carers which provides support for youngsters who have to look after loved ones with severe disabilities or illnesses.

We are appealing for brand new toys, games, books and gifts for youngsters of all ages, including teenagers.

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: