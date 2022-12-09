Gifts continue to roll in to toy appeal

Shropshire Star staff getting behind the Christmas Toy Appeal at our offices in Grosvenor House, Telford

Staff at Wonderdays, a personal experience company based in Telford, are the latest to chip in to the appeal, having donated four large bags of gifts for youngsters of all ages.

And Oli Young landlord of the Red Lion at Market Drayton, says the response has been so good at his collection point that he has had to move some of the donations into a storage area.

Once more we are asking our generous readers to donate presents for youngsters who are either living with illnesses or disabilities, or have the responsibility of caring for relatives who do.

We are asking for brand new toys, books, games and other gifts for youngsters of all ages, right up to those in their mid teens who often get overlooked.

The appeal has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to needy youngsters since it was launched in 2015.

This year, we are collecting on behalf of four excellent organisations which provide support to children in Shropshire and Mid Wales: The Harry Johnson Trust, which provides support for children with cancer, The Movement Centre which provides therapy for youngsters with conditions such as Down Syndrome and cerebral palsy, the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, and Telford Young Carers.

For the first time, we have joined forces with Shropshire-based Joule's, and four of the the brewery's pubs have agreed to provide collection points for us.

Shropshire Star editor in chief Martin Wright thanked everybody who had donated to the appeal.

"Once again our readers have shown just how generous the people of Shropshire and Mid Wales are, and we're truly humbled by the support we have once more received.

"Please keep the donations coming."

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: