Gifts start to flow as toy appeal gains head of steam

Shropshire Star staff welcoming donations to our Christmas Toy Appeal at our offices in Telford

A steady flow of gifts that which we hope will bring a smile to youngsters who could be facing a difficult Christmas has started to arrive at our collection points, including our Telford offices.

The appeal, which has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to ill and needy youngsters since its launch in 2015, is supporting four good causes for this year's appeal.

We are asking for our generous readers to donate brand new toys, games, books and other gifts suitable for youngsters of all ages. They will be shared between The Movement Centre, which provides therapy for youngsters with conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down Syndrome, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, Telford Young Carers which provides activities for youngsters who have to care for a loved one, and the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

A steady flow of donations has started to come through the doors of the Shropshire Star's head office at Grosvenor House, off Hollinswood Road, close to the Eastern Primary's Greyhound Junction. Staff from the newspaper's advertising department donned their best Christmas jumpers to mark the launch of the appeal.

For the first time we have joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's, with four of its popular pubs across the region also collecting toys on our behalf. Also Telford & Wrekin CVS has set up a collection point in reception at Hazeldine House, close to the former Debenhams in Telford town centre.

Shropshire Star editor in chief Martin Wright thanked those who had donated to the campaign.

"The people of Shropshire and Mid Wales are extremely generous, and that is demonstrated by the way they have consistently backed our Christmas Toy Appeal right from the beginning," he said.

"Our heartfelt thanks goes out to everybody who has contributed so far, and please keep the donations coming to make a real difference to youngsters who we know are so grateful for your efforts."

We are also asking businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Shrewsbury

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone