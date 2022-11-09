Railway group launches 2023 calendar

Philip Davies, chairman of the trust – a charity which preserves and promotes the county town's rich railway heritage – said: “The calendar is a limited edition and features some fabulous full-colour images by local photographers of steam locomotives in Shropshire.
"People can treat themselves, a friend or relative to an attractive calendar brimful of nostalgia.”
The calendar is on sale priced £5 from the trust's base at Abbey Station, which is open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 2.30pm; from Claremont News, Shrewsbury; or The Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury. It can also be ordered for £7.50 (this includes £2.50p postage and packing) by sending remittance and details to SRHT, Abbey Station, 192A Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6AH.
It includes modern images of working steam locos in action as well as some from yesteryear from the collection of steam enthusiast the late Russell Mulford.