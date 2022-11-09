Railway group launches 2023 calendar

Ex-LMS "Jinty" 47383 steams up Eardington Bank on the Severn Valley Railway, April 22, 1990 (John Massey).

Philip Davies, chairman of the trust – a charity which preserves and promotes the county town's rich railway heritage – said: “The calendar is a limited edition and features some fabulous full-colour images by local photographers of steam locomotives in Shropshire.

"People can treat themselves, a friend or relative to an attractive calendar brimful of nostalgia.”

The calendar is on sale priced £5 from the trust's base at Abbey Station, which is open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 2.30pm; from Claremont News, Shrewsbury; or The Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury. It can also be ordered for £7.50 (this includes £2.50p postage and packing) by sending remittance and details to SRHT, Abbey Station, 192A Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6AH.