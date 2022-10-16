Headless man and demonic frogs among 160 ghostly sightings recorded across Shropshire

Acton Burnell castle by Bob Hanley, Telford.

As an historic country it probably comes as no surprise that such sightings have been seen and legends told – but it certainly makes for an eerie Halloween.

The tales of ghostly hauntings have been floating around since the 1700s – one is of a bride-to-be called Hannah Phillips. In 1707, she is said to have drowned after 'slipping' into a river a few days before her wedding day. Some motorists say they have seen her ghost, wearing a long, dark dress, by the main village road in Astley Abbots.

For the thrill-seekers of Shropshire, there are plenty of locations to try and spot a headless ghost, or a devilish amphibian, during the spookiest of seasons.

Mytton and Mermaid Hotel, Atcham

John 'Mad Jack' Mytton was a local eccentric who lived with 2,000 dogs and 60 cats while drinking six bottles of port per day. His money eventually ran out and he died in a debtors' prison. However, once a year on his birthday, his ghost is reputed to visit the hotel that has now taken his name.

Girl in White Lace, Acton Burnell Castle

A ghostly girl dressed in white lace is said to haunt the ruins. In 2004, a student visiting the castle recalled seeing a 'misty face' and hearing scratching noises.

The Maid, Acton Burnell

The spirit is said to have been seen only once – in what year remains unknown, but the castle was built between 1284 and 1293 and abandoned in 1420. It has been creepily reported that a maid entered a bedroom and announced 'mass is at eight o'clock' before disappearing.

Laid by the Devil, The Devil's Causeway, between Acton Burnell and Cardington

Legend has it that the old road was built by Old Nick himself in one night. Anyone using the road at midnight would be greeted by a man on a white horse, who had the horns and feet of a cow. It is believed he was the devil in disguise, who would judge the midnight traveller on the goodness of their soul before either letting them pass or, if they had led an evil life, beating them to a 'bloodied pulp'.

Demonic Frogs, Frog Well

It is said that the devil and his mischievous imps live here, manifested as frogs. Old Nick take the form of a larger frog who hides away most of the time.

RF398, Cosford Aerospace Museum

The last remaining Avro Lincoln Bomber is situated at the museum. Some say they have seen the ghost of the pilot in the cockpit. When a tape recorder was left there overnight, it picked up the sound of a busy airport, although the place was devoid of life.

Headless Man, Baschurch

The spirit of a headless man who hanged himself in Nescliffe is said drive his horse and trap around the neighbourhood. One lady heard a horse passing close to her at around 10.30pm, on October 17, 2009, but there was nothing to be seen.

Cries for Help, Benthall Edge Wood

A man carrying the week's wages for his mining crew, who worked nearby, was robbed and buried alive here in the late 19th century. People still report hearing his cries and screams.

Knight, Bomere Heath

At a private residence in Bomere Heath, two brothers in the 1970s ran and hid after seeing a ghostly grey knight at the top of their staircase. One of the brothers said they woke up at night to a man smoking a pipe at the foot of his bed. The boys' mother had reportedly seen ghostly faces while walking up the staircase.

Woman in Black, Croft Hotel, Bridgnorth

A woman dressed in black is said to haunt the dining room of the hotel, and bells have been heard ringing in other parts of the building after dark.

With 160 sightings in recent years, Shropshire is 26th on the list of counties with recorded paranormal experiences in recent years. Leading the way, by some distance, is Yorkshire, which has 786 recorded examples.

The top areas, and number of sightings, are:

Yorkshire - 786

Greater London - 684

Lancashire - 585

Essex - 499

Sussex - 437

Dorset - 433

Devon - 415

Suffolk - 411

Wiltshire - 402

Somerset - 396

Norfolk - 392

Derbyshire - 327

Cornwall - 319

Kent - 310

Nottinghamshire - 263

Lincolnshire - 261

Hampshire - 233

Cumbria - 230

Highland - 209

Cheshire - 194

Cambridgeshire - 193

Gloucestershire - 190

Northumberland - 182

Surrey -180

Durham - 162

Shropshire - 160

Oxfordshire - 152

Hertfordshire - 147