It could be you! But would £186 million really be enough to fulfil your dreams?

Bradford House in Belbroughton, near Stourbridge: there are worse places to live

But while there will no doubt be a flurry of last-gasp ticket buying on Tuesday, what would you actually do with the money if you won?

Obviously, you will want a new gaffe. And fortunately, it would be possible to amass a portfolio of several of the most exclusive homes in the West Midlands without making too much of a dent in your nest-egg.

Grindley House Farm, 10 miles north-east of Stafford looks like a good place to start. The main farmhouse offers 5,224 sq ft of living space, with an outdoor pool which will come in handy if we get a nice summer. The world–renowned Repton School isn't far away either. A snip at just £5 million.

Grindley House Farm is set in 33 acres

While you're at it, you might as well snap up Bradford House, a 17th century manor-house in Belbroughton near Stourbridge, with 33 acres of grounds. seven bedrooms, six reception rooms, stables for 11 horses and a gym. Yours for £4.5 million.

If tennis is more your sport, Paddock Estate in Kinnerley, near Oswestry has its own courts, as well as heated indoor pool and sauna. There are also four luxury lodges and three smaller chalets, should you wish to throw a party. All for just £3.9 million.

Indeed, you could easily put together a portfolio of 50 or so such properties with your winnings. But money cannot buy good weather, so you will probably want a nice little holiday home in the sunshine.

Christie's has quite a nice villa at the trendy La Zagaleta district of Marbella going for £25 million, set in a nice gated community where you can live undisturbed by the riff-raff. The property includes a basement 'dedicated to relaxation and entertainment', with its own bar, heated indoor pool and spa. Decked out with marble floors, crystal chandeliers and "dreamy dressing rooms", its real piece de resistance is the huge "infinity" saltwater pool overlooking the sea.

If you want a pad in London, that shouldn't be too much of a problem. While prices in the capital are notoriously high, there are still some very reasonable properties within this price range. Take Heathfield House in Merton Lane, a modern six-bedroom property in trendy Highgate for a very sensible £40 million.

A bijou pad in trendy Highgate could be yours for £40 million

Spread over three floors, there is no need to worry about climbing the stairs, as it has a glass lift, and a delightful balcony with views over Hampstead Heath. And plenty of space for your live-in staff.

Of course, even if you bought all five of the above-mentioned properties, you would still have £108 million left over to indulge in some of your hobbies.

And £108 million should be more than enough to buy every ticket at Molineux for the next four seasons, or Villa Park for the next three. And if you're an Albion fan the news is even better. Okay, maybe not, but it does mean you can afford to fill the stadium for nine years. Which means you might have a fighting chance of seeing the Baggies in the Premier League. Although, again, maybe not.

You could fill Molineux for four seasons running

And if you're a Shrewsbury Town fan, probably best not to bother with a season ticket, just invest in the club instead. According to Companies House, the club's net assets are valued at £14 million, so why not have a shot at getting them into the Premier League? Even at today's inflated prices, £94 million would go a long way.

The jackpot would buy you 512 new Rolls-Royce Phantoms at £336,000 each, although paying for the petrol to run them might be another matter.

You could buy 512 Rolls-Royce Phantoms, at £336,000 a throw

If life on the sea is more your thing, £128million would buy you the 300ft superyacht Tranquility, previously chartered by American celebrity Kylie Jenner. The yacht sleeps 26 guests and 26 crew, and comes with a VIP suite, helipad, bar, beauty salon, cinema, gym and swimming pool, according to brokers Burgess Yachts.

There should still be enough money to buy a £10 million LearJet 75 or five, but don't forget to set aside £1 million a year for running costs. Or maybe you would prefer a proper luxury plane like Donald Trump, whose Boeing 757 would probably cost about £80 million.

You could buy a huge jet like Donald Trump

The rub is, you wouldn't have the money to buy the yacht then. And which means more to you, the boat, the plane or the football club? And what is the point in having a villa in Marbella if you can't afford the yacht?

