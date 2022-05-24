Day the Crosbies of Codsall finally got to see the Queen

The Crosbie sisters of Codsall get ready to see the Queen 60 years ago.

It was 60 years ago that the Queen came to the town, as it was then, on a spectacular and eagerly awaited visit, and there can have been few who were looking forward to it more than the three Crosbie sisters from Codsall, who had never previously seen the monarch.

Thanks to Keith Cattell of Wolverhampton who came across this picture during a sort out and thought it would be of interest, showing the trio taking up their position early in the morning of the occasion, May 24, 1962.

The Crosbie sisters of Codsall settle down to see the Queen 60 years ago.

Our photographer was out early too, the caption when it appeared in the Star that day reading: "Three sisters who had never seen the Queen – but who intended to change that today. They are, left to right, Miss Marjorie Crosbie, of 31 Orchard Lane, Codsall; Miss May Crosbie, of 179 Birches Road, Codsall; and Miss Dorothy Crosbie, of 31 Orchard Lane. They arrived at St Peter's Gardens at 7am today."

Retired architect Keith, who is in his late 80s, says: "I kept the Express & Star photograph because I knew these ladies quite well. They lived in the other half of our council semi with their mother during my childhood.

"Theirs was an unfortunate story. Their father owned the Crosbie paint manufacturing business in Wolverhampton but went into liquidation during the depression.

"I don’t know what happened to him but his wife and three daughters had to move out of their private residence and into a council house at Bradmore.

"Marjorie found a job as a secretary and Dorothy took in two or three children for private tuition to help with finances. She also wrote poetry that frequently featured in the E&S. I think May was a nurse.

"Interestingly, they brought their maid with them, the only council house tenants that I ever came across who had a live-in maid to look after them! They subsequently were able to move out of their council house after their mother died.

"They are buried at St Nicholas' churchyard."

Dorothy lived from 1890 to 1976, and Marjorie, or "Toddie," from 1891 to 1971.