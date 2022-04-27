Headteacher who retired with top marks

Head Marianne Phillips and pupils outside Newport C of E Junior School in 2002.

She bowed out on a triumphant note, with an Ofsted report which came out at that time describing it as “an outstanding school.”

The inspectors gave it the top grade in every category and commented "the school’s many strengths stem from the outstanding quality of leadership and management.

“The headteacher is determined that all pupils will do well in all aspects of their life in school. She has enabled all staff and the governors to make a full contribution to the effective running of the school.”

An equivalent inspection by the Lichfield Diocese was also excellent, making it one of the top junior schools in the country.

She had taught in numerous schools around Shropshire, starting in 1974. She had also been head at Tilstock Primary School and Mount Pleasant Junior School.

A tribute has been posted on the Newport school's website, reading: "Many families might remember her and certainly we have staff here who remember her fondly and were appointed by her while she was headteacher.

"Two members of staff were pupils themselves while she was the headteacher.

"We remember visits to Arthog country dancing and guitar club. These may bring back happy memories of Mrs Phillips to you also.