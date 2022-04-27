Notification Settings

Campaigner fought to save Book of Common Prayer

By Toby Neal

Old Salopian Tony Kilmister fought to stop the Church of England’s centuries-old prayer book being consigned to history by a modern alternative in the 1970s.

The introduction of the Alternative Service Book, using plainer and more accessible language, upset many Anglicans who had been brought up with the 1662 Book of Common Prayer.

Although the ASB was not a replacement for the 17th century form of service, in some parishes the “old ways” fell out of use or BCP services were relegated to “off peak” times.

Kilmister was the founder secretary of the Prayer Book Society, set up to ensure the Book of Common Prayer continued to be used in English churches. He became society chairman in 1989, stepping down in 2002. He remained a vice-president of the society until his death.

Kilmister, who was 90, was born in Swansea and educated at Shrewsbury School.

The society he helped found is now in its 50th anniversary year and continues to campaign for wider use of the Book of Common Prayer.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

