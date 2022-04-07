Horses are the 'teachers' at Shropshire holistic centre

Carole Edwards, Gill Lewis and Kim McMuldrow run The Way of The Medicine Horse workshops

And Gill Lewis, who has more than 60 years experience with horses, believes there is still a lot they can teach us.

As the owner of Broadmeadow Holistic Centre, near Leebotwood, Church Stretton, she offers workshops that give participants the chance to spend time learning from these much-loved animals.

“The Way of The Medicine Horse is unique as it’s not a therapy but it teaches people the true art of communication by interpreting all the forms of communication that horses use – most of which we don’t use, have lost, or do not think of.

“Myself, Kim McMuldrow and Carole Edwards are the facilitators, the horses being the actual teachers.

“The horses participate as much as they wish. They are not stabled, corralled or caught,” explains Gill.

The centre, which is located in the heart of the Shropshire Hills, opened in 2008 and offers a range of therapies, courses, workshops and one-to-one sessions to balance the body, mind and soul.

Nature and animals play a big part in all of the activities. The Way of the Medicine Horse is a series of four workshops run monthly.

Through interaction with horses, Gill says participants can gain awareness about how they relate to themselves and others in their lives.

Horses, as prey animals, live in the here and now in order to survive. They have to be acutely aware of their surroundings at all times. And this can teach humans a lot about mindfulness, explains Gill.

Body language is a primary form of equine communication. In the wild, it helps the animals to convey vital information to the entire herd without giving away their position to a predator.

“Humans lie with their body language, what we show on the outside is not what is going on on the inside. Horses don’t do this. Their body language shows what is going on and how they are feeling,” says Gill.

For more information about The Way of The Medicine Horse workshops and other courses, see broadmeadow.org.uk/holistic or call 01694 751367.