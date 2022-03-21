"Strawberry" Audrey one of the first female Chelsea Pensioners

Audrey Merton

Audrey, who was also known as "Strawberry," left Telford 11 years ago to become one of the famous Chelsea Pensioners and quickly established herself as one of the "characters" at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which is home for around 300 army veterans. The first female Chelsea Pensioners were admitted in 2009.

Audrey Merton

During her time there she met the Duchess of Cornwall, got to dance with stars of Strictly Come Dancing, and was a member of the Pensioners' choir.

Audrey, who has died aged 91, joined the Territorial Army on December 9, 1953, and served for a year before joining the Women’s Royal Army Corps at Northampton on January 16, 1955.

Having completed her training at Guildford, she was posted to the 4th Battalion Royal Army Ordnance Corps at Chilwell, where she prepared military vehicles for service in Cyprus.

Two years later she was promoted to Corporal and sent to Gibraltar, where her main responsibility was the distribution of stores across the island.

In December 1959 she returned to COD Donnington in Shropshire, where for the next 17 years she served with 2 Independent Company. Audrey was ultimately in charge of the WRAC section and ended her service as an acting Warrant Officer Class 2.

She relished her life in the Army and proved a crack shot winning many competitions for her marksmanship. These included the Western Command Women's trophy, and the WRAC rifle competition of 1973. For her loyal service she was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

On leaving the Army, she spent a further five years with the TA, serving with the Queen’s Own Mercian Yeomanry.

Much of her life before her admission to the Royal Hospital Chelsea revolved around her dog Rocket and the provision of care services for elderly people in her local area. In 1975, she was awarded the British Empire Medal for her tireless work in support of her local community.

In 2011 she became one of a small cohort of female Chelsea Pensioners. She is survived by her sister Ann Smith.