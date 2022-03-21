Council's last ever chairman was a champion fundraiser

Ed Shirley, former mayor of Bridgnorth.

Councillor Shirley, who was 81, was also the last ever chairman of Bridgnorth District Council before the authority disappeared with the advent of the new Shropshire Council unitary authority in April 2009.

He became a Bridgnorth town councillor in 1995. He was mayor in 2002-2003 and 2004-2005 and during his years in office, together with his late wife Linda, raised more than £27,000 for local charities.

He was a Bridgnorth district councillor for six years and was chairman of the district council in 2008-2009, during which time he and his wife raised more than £8,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among his last duties as chairman in 2009 was, with Councillor Elizabeth Yeomans, cutting the ribbon to officially open the new £1 million Whitburn Street relief road in Bridgnorth.

Mr and Mrs Shirley also belonged to the Royal British Legion, actively supporting the Poppy Day appeal and were supporters of the local branch of the Parkinson’s Disease Society.