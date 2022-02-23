Bright Star Boxing, Shifnal

When the pandemic took hold, such businesses suffered damaging breaks in trade. However, as more and more people are now feeling confident to return to the gym, they're building back and working hard to help people get or stay in shape once again.

Here, we take a look at some of those independent fitness centres and clubs in and around the region that are ready to help boost your health and in a friendly environment.

The Body Barn, Newport

Based in Newport, The Body Barn has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving gym environment.

"At The Body Barn we’ve taken the concept of group-based training to the next level," said owner Danny Robb. "We’ve transformed the essentials of a gym workout into a fresh and creative set of programs designed to address all of your fitness goals. We offer different types of programme that run on a bi-weekly schedule. We also offer individual and small group PT packages, with in-depth data analysis, nutritional support and highly qualified trainers to meet your needs and support you in achieving your goals."

Danny and the Body Barn team pride themselves on providing the personal touch, making sure that all clients feel at home.

"We create a community environment here," he said. "When you walk in here, you're not just a swipe card – you feel valued. We believe that if people feel valued they'll come back.

"We continuously develop our programs and equipment and love our members to get involved and feed back to us to ensure we are providing a top quality service."

The Body Barn also offers a taster option for prospective members, and tailors its memberships to suit client visiting habits and needs. "We offer a 7 day experience that you can try without paying," said Danny. "If you like it then you can sign up on a month-by-month basis or on a flexible basis. We have a lot of student members and we can adjust your membership to account for term time and holidays, etc."

For more information visit https://thebodybarn.co.uk/

Bright Star Boxing Academy, Shifnal

A non-profit organisation that uses boxing to empower vulnerable people, Bright Star started up in 2016. As well as a successful and popular boxing academy, Bright Star also operates as an alternative education provision setting.

Club leader Joe Lockley said: "Our boxing academy, alternative education provision and community sessions all work together to drive our overall goal – supporting every single person to achieve. In terms of our alternative education provision, we work with young people who are struggling in mainstream school and help them overcome that struggle, get back into education and show them they can thrive."

Separate to this, at Bright Star Boxing Academy boxing is available for the young and the old, with sessions for 6-11-year-olds, 11-16s, 16s plus, and also 50 and overs.

"Our youngest member is six and our oldest is 76," said Joe. "Everyone is welcome at Bright Star, whether you’re an experienced boxer wanting to compete, or are completely brand new to the sport and want to try it for the first time. Our philosophy is 'believe, belong, become. Because we are independent and local, we have that family atmosphere where everyone can 'belong' and be supported. We love to help all who come to us 'believe' in themselves, and through boxing we help them 'become' whatever they want."

With an expansion having just taken place, the future of Bright Star is bright indeed. "We've just taken on a second unit next door so we can now take on a lot more members," Joe added. "Our experienced, qualified boxing coaches run regular sessions 7 days-a-week."

For further information visit https://www.brightstarboxing.co.uk/

Bridgnorth Health and Fitness Club, Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Health and Fitness Club was established in 2004 and is as such is one of the longest serving gyms in its area.

"We have a professional team that can help you regain confidence and adhere to your goals and aspirations," said owner Bhutta Singh. "We have structured programmes and will also offer support and advice to lead a healthy lifestyle. We can offer the latest machines and programmes that will help you in your weight loss and weight gain goals.

For Mr Singh and his team, giving club members the right level of attention and support is a priority.

"We've been here for almost 20 years and are friendly and approachable," he said. "Personal training at our gym is included in your membership cost. We do a consultation for about 45 minutes to an hour when you first join to figure out your aims. Our business has had good longevity, and we believe in the personal touch."