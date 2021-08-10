Photo clue to first car puzzler

Is this the same vehicle? The heavily laden motor in Shrewsbury.

A few days ago we carried a photo of a charabanc on the promenade at Rhyl which was owned by Frederick Matthew Groves, of Shrewsbury, who would drive it to Rhyl and give rides. And we said although he had owned the first car in Shrewsbury, the charabanc pictured was not it, as it had been registered in April 1904.

The charabanc owned by Frederick Matthew Groves, of Shrewsbury, seen on the promenade at Rhyl.

But we've now come across a May 1937 newspaper article in the Newport and Market Drayton Advertiser which may point to that charabanc being Shrewsbury's first car after all.

The article carried a picture of what appears to be the same vehicle which had been sent in by one Mr W E Davies, of Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, who had worked for Mr Groves for many years.

"It shows, he says, the first car in Shrewsbury, which was owned by the real pioneer of local motoring, Mr F M Groves, of Castle Street," said the accompanying article back in 1937.

"The car had a Daimler engine, 5.5 horsepower, tube ignition, stiller steering, and gate change of three forward and one reverse gear, solid tyres and chain drive. It carried nine persons including the driver.

"Those in the picture are Mr J Channing, Mr W Hill, Mr F M Groves, Mr H Williams, Mr R L Jones, Mr Southern, Mr H Pescall, Mr A Rennie and Mr F Pescall.

"The car plied for hire in Shrewsbury and Rhyl before 1899."

