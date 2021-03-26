Elvis the Welshman – alive and well?

Joe Shooman at Sun Studios, Memphis, where Elvis recorded.

It is just one of the outlandish theories that a mega Elvis fan from Shropshire explores in his latest book shining the spotlight on the King-dom.

“An A to Z of Elvis: Infrequently Asked Questions” is a new fully illustrated book by Joe Shooman.

It has been released to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Elvis’s first album release, “Elvis Presley – Rock and Roll,” and examines some of the most controversial and contradictory “facts” floating around about The King, and tests how well they hold up to scrutiny.

While exploring the far-flung corners of Elvisology Joe digs out some of the more bizarre theories and beliefs about the legendary singer, including that Elvis faked his own death and has been working for the FBI ever since, Elvis is alive and well preaching the gospel in Arkansas, and that Elvis is Welsh.

"An A to Z of Elvis"

Also included are Elvis stories about, among others, Bill Murray, John Lennon, David Bowie and Vampira.

The book is illustrated by Gary McGarvey, also known as Horse, the founder of Screenadelica.

Bestselling author and Elvis fan Joe, 46, lives in Oswestry and works at Shrewsbury Library.

He has written words on music, entertainment, sport, news and crisps for many national newspapers and magazines over the years, and worked in radio as a presenter, producer and reporter. He is a contributor to the legendary Viz comic and is the author of books on musicians, punk, and internet culture.