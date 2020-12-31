No hugs and kisses for 2020

It's been like living through a disaster movie, with the power to shape the script of our own characters. There's been danger, drama, tension, heroes and fools.

Mad scientists? They are the stereotypical villains of all those sci-fi movies. How wrong those Hollywood and literary portrayals have proven to be. When it comes to the real thing the scientists are those to whom we have all looked for wisdom.

In a cliche for our times, we are "guided by the science," which if you think about it has its perils if it is used as a substitute for being guided by our own judgment.

Things that would have seemed unbelievable and inconceivable this time last year have become reality.

British people being told to confine themselves to their own homes? Ha, ha, good luck with that, mate.

Frankly, I had my doubts, and not because of the reaction of the young who spend so much time in their bedrooms on so-called "social media" that they hardly ever meet anybody anyway.

It was among the older generation that I expected rebellion. Many of those today lumped in the "old and vulnerable" category are of the 1960s generation, those long-haired, kaftan-wearing, pot-smoking, freedom marchers of independent spirit who now bridle at the "old and vulnerable" tag and are the most active older generation in history.

But in the event they, and almost everybody else, accepted the authoritarian restrictions placed on their freedom.

A government diktat to wear face masks – something for which there has been no previous experience or culture in this country? They have accepted that too.

It has been the most divisive year in modern British history in a very literal sense. We have learned to be apart. No hugs, no kisses, and keep your social distance.

In 2019 you would probably not have thought twice about standing next to somebody in a queue. In 2020 the knowledge that their breath might kill you has changed the mindset, perhaps forever.

Individuals have become islands, and small groups of individuals have become bubbles.

The healthy young, who according to the statistics are at an almost zero mortality risk, have had to make tremendous sacrifices.

Who would have believed a year ago that British people unable to work would have most of their wages paid for by the government, at enormous national cost? It sounds like something from the days of the Soviet Union.

As midnight strikes on New Year's Eve glasses will be raised in a unanimous message to 2020: Goodbye, and good riddance.

And yet...

Even the most terrible times have their positives. Speak to somebody who lived through the war years and it is the camaraderie and unity of purpose which they may first mention.

A year which has created a divided nation has paradoxically brought the nation together more profoundly than at any time in modern memory.

Neighbours have helped out neighbours. Community spirit has abounded. The homeless were swept off the streets and put up in posh hotels.

When we look back on the year there will be the uplifting amid the awful.