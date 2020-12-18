Pandemic means tough time for carers

Jade Meredith with some of the support packages being delivered

But for the thousands of people across Shropshire who have to care for a loved one, it can also be a particularly stressful. And when you throw into the mix the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not difficult to see that this Christmas could prove particularly difficult indeed.

There are at 3,880 carers across Telford & Wrekin, including 440 children under the age of 18.

The Telford & Wrekin All Age Carers Centre was set up to provide support to these carers, but service manager Laura Thorogood says the pandemic has taken its toll.

“This time of year can be so hard for all our carers, and with the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2020, it has been even more difficult than usual," she says.

Her team has made more than 2,000 telephone calls since the end of March, checking in on the welfare of carers and seeing if any extra support is needed.

And now, in the run-up to Christmas, the Wellington-based centres is delivering approximately 200 festive packs to bring a bit of much-needed joy to the carers it supports. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is helping with the distribution of the parcels.

Mrs Thorogood says many of the activities that the team provides have had to be cancelled during the pandemic, but its workers have continued supporting carers and their families remotely.

"We have been giving video face-to-face support sessions if needed, as well as providing hundreds of carers with information and advice and trying to help solve their Covid and non-Covid caring issues," she says.

The centre normally runs youth clubs and adult support groups, but these have had to move online as a result of the restrictions.

"As always, we are offering carers a regular break from their caring responsibilities,” says Mrs Thorogood.

The team of dedicated workers are also providing special assistance for pandemic-related issues, including help accessing food banks, support for children returning to school after lockdown, and putting carers in touch with help for shopping and medication-delivery. In one instance, the centre sourced a free laptop computer which allowed an elderly man to keep in touch with his wife in a care home.

At this time of year the centre normally provides a range of activities for carers, including meals, days out and parties, but these have all had to be cancelled. For this reason, the centre has been putting together gift packs for the carers most in need, containing a range of presents tailored for each individual carer.

Mrs Thorogood says Christmas can be particularly difficult for young carers, children who find themselves responsible for looking after a relative.

"Most children usually spend the Christmas season having fun with their friends, and enjoying and getting involved with all the preparation going on at home mostly initiated by parents," she says.

But Mrs Thorogood adds that a survey carried out by the Action for Children charity last year found that the experience can be very different for young carers.

"A national poll, with young carers under 18, found one in five was looking after a loved one for 11 hours or more a day over the Christmas break" she says.

A total of 44 per said they had missed out on Christmas social activities in the past due to their caring duties and one in five felt stressed during the holidays due to isolation or loneliness.

"The Carers Centre is well aware that so often young carers feel it’s their sole responsibility to give their families a happy Christmas, meaning sometimes they don’t have the magical experience so many other children enjoy," says Mrs Thorogood.

She says it is only thanks to donations from organisations and individuals across the area that the centre was able to support the efforts of carers, both adults and children.