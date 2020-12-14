Flashback to December 2010: Brave solider Ricky is a true inspiration

Being decorated with the Military Cross at Buckingham Palace by the Queen.

Telford soldier Ricky was left terribly injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Sangin, Afghanistan, in the early hours of January 13, 2010.

He lost both legs, an eye, and fingers on both hands. The force of the blast picked him up and smashed his head against a wall.

As his colleagues sought to get help, his life hung by a thread.

After being made medically stable at Camp Bastion, he was flown back to England where he spent an initial 17 weeks at Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham, five of them in intensive care.

The soldier of the 4th Battalion The Rifles underwent multiple operations.

In mid-February, Major Richard Streatfeild of The Rifles, who had been with Ricky at the time of the blast had been at the centre of the desperate effort to get him swift medical help and evacuation, went to see the 25-year-old soldier in hospital while on leave.

He later told of that encounter in a book. Shocked at what he saw, he went out and had a cigarette. As he walked back inside, he fainted.

Ricky pulled through. All he could remember was coming to in hospital after five weeks. Of the explosion, he could remember nothing.

About four months after his devastating injuries, he took his first steps. In his long recovery he learned to walk again on prosthetic legs.

In October Corporal Furgusson was able to go back home to Telford for the first time. To mark his homecoming there was a street party outside his house in Stirchley where more than 20 neighbours and wellwishers turned out to see him and hung out bunting and flags for his return.

And before the year was out, it was on his carbon fibre legs that he walked up to the Queen in December 2010, at Buckingham Palace to be presented with the Military Cross, one of the highest awards for courage and distinguished service, for repeatedly ignoring his own safety to help colleagues wounded by bombs.

His citation read: “Furgusson’s bravery, personally ignoring the ever-present IED threat when dashing to the aid of wounded men, and his outstanding leadership, time and again rallying soldiers in the disorientating aftermath of IED strikes, saved men's lives.”

For his big day he looked immaculate in his dress uniform and shiny boots, being worn for the first time.

The young soldier before those events in Afghanistan

"It’s been a shock coming here, to be honest," he said afterwards.

“The Queen was polite. She said she’d heard I was a brave soldier and was pleased with what I’ve done and what I’m doing now.”

Those £32,000 carbon fibre legs which he had had for six weeks enabled him to achieve his ambition of walking up to receive the medal, although he was having trouble getting them to fit properly.

"I’ve had to stuff all sorts down there to make them comfortable – even bath sponges."

Since then, other accolades have followed. In 2012 he was made a Freeman of the Borough of Telford & Wrekin and he was one of the bearers of the Olympic torch through Shropshire in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympic Games.

His inspirational response to his misfortune has been to get on with life with an indomitable spirit and upbeat attitude.

He once joked: “I used to think I was good looking. People look at me in funny ways now but I don’t care I just get on with things.”

Ricky Furgusson, left, at the 2014 Invictus Games.

Ricky has taken part in and championed many fundraising efforts for charity, particularly Help For Heroes, but others too.

For example, a 10-mile effort on his handcycle in May raised cash for PPE equipment for the NHS and also the Pilgrim Bandits charity for injured servicemen.

And in August he was involved in an effort by a team of 10 amputee veterans who, together with a number of firefighters, set out on a 13-day John O'Groats to Land's End charity cycle ride

They were raising funds for Pilgrim Bandits and to help support one of its members, 49-year-old John Chart, a veteran and former firefighter who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in July 2019.

Ricky was among those who took part in the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014, organised by Prince Harry, competing in the 100 metres Men's Ambulant IT2 final.