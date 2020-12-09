Captive's Christmas message to Ketley pub

nostalgia pic. Ketley. A postcard which was addressed to Mr and Mrs Wright, "White Lion," Ketley. Printed with the image of a snowly building on the front is Printed on the front is: 'Universitatsstadt Tubingen, Herzliche Gluckwuusche zum Jahreswechsel.' This translates as 'University town Tubingen, Congratulations for the New Year.' The postcard was emailed in by Andrew Brooks i.e.: anand.brooks@btinternet.com: "I note from your website the article about the White Lion closing. The attached postcard was sent to Mr & Mrs Wright (landlords?) at the pub in 1952. The sender was a German ex-POW who had spent time at Ketley (was there a POW camp?) and did not go home until 1948. One of your readers may remember more details. Best Wishes..Andrew Brooks" The message on the back is: "Sender: Fr. Buob Tubingen/Neckar, Ulrichstr.8, Germany. Dec. 22nd. Dear Mr. Wright! The best wishes to Christmas and the beginning of the New-Year sends you from South-Germany your affectionately Ex-P.o.W. Franz. How is it going on in Old-England? I would be extremely pleased to hear anything from you. After I have got your reply I will write you more about my doings in 1948. For today many king regards, yuor Franz." Library code: Ketley nostalgia 2020..

In 1952 he sent a Christmas message to the White Lion at Ketley. That postcard recently came into the possession of Andrew Brooks who, seeing on our website that the White Lion is closed and there have been plans to turn it into a food shop, thought that it would be of some local interest.

Andrew said: “The postcard was sent to Mr and Mrs Wright – the landlords, perhaps? – at the pub in 1952. The sender was a German ex-POW who had spent time at Ketley. Was there a prisoner-of-war camp there? He did not go home until 1948. One of your readers may remember more details.

“I am a collector of military postal history, mainly World War One. This card came in an auction lot recently, with hundreds of others. I have been involved in writing two books and various articles over the years on the messages on the backs of postcards from and before World War One and I still tend to read the messages.

The festive scene from the university town of Tubingen.

“I live near Kirkby Lonsdale and I’m afraid I have no links with your area – apart from having holidays in the region.”

The card showed a snowy festive scene, with the caption “University town Tubingen, Congratulations for the New Year” in German.