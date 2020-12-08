Feed a Family: Food banks are a lifeline for families at Christmas

LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 25/11/2019 Manager of Bridgnorth Food Bank, Liz Bird, with some of the donations , at Number Seven, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth..

While for most people across Shropshire and Mid Wales Christmas Day will be a time for tucking in to a long-awaited feast, many will struggle to even manage a basic meal.

We're asking our generous band of readers to Help Feed a Family at Christmas, by donating to the numerous food banks that operate across our area.

One such service is the Bridgnorth Food Bank which Liz Bird helped found eight years ago.

"We did a lot of research looking into whether we needed it, and we found we did," says Liz.

"We have quite a large area to cover because it's rural, and we go out as far as Shifnal, Albrighton, Cressage and Alveley, including all the villages."

She says that while the furlough scheme has helped people financial, the coronavirus had made it a very difficult year for many people.

"There's a lot of problems with mental health, domestic abuse, and people losing their jobs," she says.

During the last week of November, the Bridgnorth Food Bank helped 14 families, 15 couples and 12 individuals, says Liz.

To ensure people get a special meal this Christmas, the Bridgnorth Food Bank is also urging people to donate festive items, which will be given to their users on top of the normal food parcels it sends out.

Bridgnorth Food Bank supports people as far afield as Shifnal, Albrighton and Cressage

While the charity does not want any alcoholic drinks, as it doesn't give those out, it is hoping people will bring in tinned food which will enable people to have a special meal.

"Crackers, cheese and cakes, are also welcome, anything like that, which we could use to make up a Christmas goodie box," says Liz.

The coronavirus has also impacted on the food bank in another way.

"Most of our volunteers had to stop because of Covid, many are over 70," says Liz.

"We have got a skeleton staff of our younger volunteers who are under the age of 60. At the moment we've got about 12 volunteers, normally we would have double that."

The food bank provides three different types of parcels. The family pack typically contains 50 items, while couples receive about 40 items, and individuals get 35.

At the moment, the food bank is urgently seeking donations of coffee, rice pudding, jam, squash, toilet rolls, size six-plus nappies, and pet food, as well as 'bags for life'.

Christmas can also be a lonely time for many people, and Liz says the charity has a close relationship with the Together at Christmas group.