Beautiful bank was a Blitz survivor

The distinctive National Provincial Bank – far left – survived both the Blitz and post-war redevelopment.

But city newcomer Leslie Dean wouldn't let them. It stands proud to this day, although Leslie's daughter Rae wonders why Coventry doesn't make more of a fuss of it.

Rae – she is now Mrs Rae Livesey and lives at Stottesdon, near Bridgnorth – got in touch with her memories after reading our recent feature about the 80th anniversary of the November 1940 blitz on Coventry.

And a picture we carried of the devastation caught her eye, showing that building – a bank – which was her father's post-war workplace.

"It's now the National Westminster Bank, but used to be the National Provincial Bank. We moved to Coventry from Yorkshire in 1947, and I was aged seven," she said.

"The only thing standing in the centre of Coventry was the old spire, and that bank. They put up little corrugated shops.

"The bank is a beautiful building. Apart from its white pillars there are silver doors divided into squares depicting different coins.

"They wanted to pull it down. My father was accountant in charge and he wouldn't let them. The last time I was there, which is going back 10 or 15 years now, they had got it as a show branch exactly as it was, with mahogany desks and tiled floors.

"It's beautiful, but nobody ever mentions it. It's a bit strange. Somebody ought to stir them up a bit, I think. Apart from the cathedral, it was the only other interesting building left."

Despite only being a child, Rae remembers how shocking the devastation in the Broadgate area of the city was.

The new Broadgate was the first part of the new city centre to be completed and was officially opened by the then Princess Elizabeth in 1948.

"With my father being in charge of the bank we went there and took photographs from the top of the bank roof.